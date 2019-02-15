Venetian quartet return to Galway

The world-renowned Italian quartet, Quartetto di Venezia will return to Galway next Wednesday, February 20, after a 10-year gap.

They will perform at Joseph’s Church on Presentation Road, to perform a programme consisting of mostly Italian music – with works by Boccherini, Verdi (better known for his operas than for chamber music) and 20th century composer Gian Francesco Malipiero.

Mozart, who visited Italy three times as a teenager with his father, including a trip to Venice, is also on the programme. The Quartetto di Venezia perform regularly throughout Italy and their international tours have taken them to New York, Seattle, Berlin, Sofia, Beirut, Tokyo, Buenos Aires to Sofia and Moscow.

Their catalogue of releases includes 19 CDs for companies including Decca, Naxos, Dynamic and Navona, and they have featured on TV and radio stations all over the world.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.