Varadkar: fresh doubts over new hospital at Merlin Park

Galway City Tribune – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that the development of a new public hospital on the grounds of Merlin Park could be under threat following the planning refusal for the new Galway Hospice.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Mr Varadkar spoke of the “planning problems” at Merlin Park – which had already been identified as the preferred location for a new hospital for Galway City.

The Taoiseach said that “very sadly and unfortunately”, An Bord Pleanála had turned down the plans for a new hospice there.

“Merlin Park as a solution for new hospital developments must be considered in the light of planning problems at the site where planning permission for the hospice has just been refused,” he said.

