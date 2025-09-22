Vandals target running track in Ballinasloe

Published:
-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
Ballinasloe’s running track has been subjected to repeated acts of vandalism – prompting calls from one local Councillor to appoint a caretaker to protect the track and other community amenities.
Cllr Evelyn Parsons argued that the staff cost would be offset by the money currently wasted on repairs and replacement Portaloo’s.
“CCTV is long overdue and urgently needed, but until it is installed, a caretaker or security presence is the only realistic way to safeguard our public facilities,” she said.
Doors and systems at the track have been repeatedly damaged, with Gardaí already contacted by staff.
“It is only a small number of vandals, but the havoc they cause is felt by the entire community. We cannot keep throwing good money after bad. A proper security plan is now essential,” she said.
Cllr Parsons now wants Galway County Council to prepare a business case for a dedicated caretaker or contracted security firm presence covering key public facilities across Ballinasloe.
These would include the running track, playgrounds, public toilets, and bottle and clothes banks which, Cllr Parsons said, were frequently abused through illegal dumping.
She also suggested exploring drone-assisted patrols alongside CCTV as part of a modern, layered approach to protecting public spaces as soon as possible.
“Our town’s past and present representatives fought hard for top-class public facilities,” she said.
“Ballinasloe has no public park for the size of its population, so these are not luxuries — they are essentials for health, wellbeing and community life. To see them repeatedly vandalised or abused is soul-destroying.
“Communities have the right to safe neighbourhoods. Gardaí must have the tools to prosecute those responsible, and the Council must stop papering over the cracks with repairs continuously and instead put intelligent systems in place to protect these public assets meaningfully,” Cllr Parsons stressed.
“A caretaker would provide a visible deterrent, a rapid response to issues, and reassurance for families and clubs who use these spaces every day,” she added.
Pictured: Cllr Evelyn Parsons at the running track in Ballinasloe.
