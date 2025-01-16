Vague Athlone-Galway greenway update at council meeting labelled a 'disgrace' and 'unhelpful'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A ‘vague’ update on the Athlone-Galway greenway given to Loughrea area councillors has been described as a ‘disgrace’ and ‘unhelpful’.

An email from Director of Services Uinsionn Finn has outlined that a proposal will be sent to An Bord Pleanala, but the update did not give any timelines.

It also stated that an environmental assessment will be undertaken, which has recently been reported could delay an application for planning permission until 2028.

The project has experienced major setbacks, with the tender company RPS stepping away from it in September 2023, due to its complexity and scale.

Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue says what they were told today fell far short of what is expected in an update:

The update was heavily criticised by councillors, with calls for a proper update to be given in-person at the next opportunity.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Gerry Finnerty says the email was misleading, and that’s why they are calling for a more detailed update