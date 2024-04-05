US multinational Evernorth Health launches Galway base with announcement of 100 new jobs
US multinational Evernorth Health Services has officially launched its new Galway base this afternoon with the announcement of 100 new jobs.
The health-tech firm is based at Hibernian House at Eyre Square, and is recruiting some roles immediately.
The full amount will be filled over the next year or two, and Evernorth will be looking for a bigger permanent home.
Evernorth is owned by the Cigna Group, which employs 75 thousand people around the globe.
David Nevin has been speaking to President of Evernorth Ireland, Luke Warren, about the company, the jobs on offer, and why they chose Galway.
