Urgent works planned to sort Bearna sewerage problems

Uisce Éireann is planning sewer rehabilitation works in the village of Bearna after numerous structural defects were discovered in the system.

The company formerly known as Irish Water confirmed it had surveyed some 580 metres of sewer along the R336 road through Bearna in June of this year.

A spokesperson said that the survey results highlighted “numerous structural defects associated with these sewers”.

The utility said it was now scheduling rehabilitation works for 430 metres of the sewer.

“The rehabilitation works will involve the trenchless installation of Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP) sewer liners. This rehabilitation method minimises traffic disruption and impacts to local businesses and residents, while ensuring improved and longer lasting performance of the sewer pipe,” a spokesperson said.

Uisce Éireann plans to complete this rehabilitation work before the end of 2023.

Because the sewer was so badly defected, Uisce Éireann said it was planning more surveys of a further 950 metres of sewer piping in Bearna. This is expected to be completed in the coming months, it said.

The surveys come following complaints in recent months and years in relation to the sewage pumping system in the village.

Residents in Bearna had lodged complaints with Galway County Council last year over fears that a sewage pump station at Seapoint could be leaking.

One resident wrote to County Hall after workers confirmed that the pumping stations could not handle the volume of wastewater and rain needed to be pumped back to Mutton Island.

Residents were told that the excess sewage was being extracted from the pump stations using trucks.

Uisce Éireann said this week that Bearna was connected to the Galway City wastewater system.

It said the treatment plant at Mutton Island has a capacity to treat up to 170,000 population equivalent.

“Currently the load is calculated and reported at around 100,000 population equivalent. The treatment plant has capacity to meet anticipated growth in the lifetime of the current development plan,” the spokesperson said.