Urgent appeal for blood as donation drive event underway in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s an urgent appeal for people in Galway to consider donating blood – as a donation drive is now underway in the city.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says there’s only 3 days supply left in some cases – and they usually need a 7 day supply at all times.

Donations can be made at the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra tomorrow (Thurs 22nd) between 4 and 8 pm.

Due to the critical shortages, an extra clinic has been put on for the weekend – and it will be open on Sunday from 11.30am until 3pm.

Chloe Nolan spoke to Paul McKinney of the IBTS.