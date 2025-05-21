  • Services

Services

Urgent appeal for blood as donation drive event underway in city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Urgent appeal for blood as donation drive event underway in city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s an urgent appeal for people in Galway to consider donating blood – as a donation drive is now underway in the city.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says there’s only 3 days supply left in some cases – and they usually need a 7 day supply at all times.

Donations can be made at the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra tomorrow (Thurs 22nd) between 4 and 8 pm.

Due to the critical shortages, an extra clinic has been put on for the weekend – and it will be open on Sunday from 11.30am until 3pm.

Chloe Nolan spoke to Paul McKinney of the IBTS.

More like this:
no_space
Taoiseach to officially launch Crown Square development in Mervue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTaoiseach Micheal Martin will be in the city on Frida...

no_space
Footloose team at St. Jarlath's Tuam win 2 national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Footloose cast and production team from St. Jarla...

no_space
UG study sheds light on why certain spiders more venomous than others

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA newly published study from University of Galway she...

no_space
Thousand homes in Ballinasloe affected by water outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a thousand homes in Ballinasloe are affected by ...

no_space
Call for additional funds for camper van park in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for funds collected from the camper va...

no_space
Claim street traders in Mountbellew "taking advantage" of licenses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's claimed some street traders in Mountbellew are t...

no_space
Claim street traders in Mountbellew "taking advantage" of licences

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's claimed some street traders in Mountbellew are t...

no_space
Galway in top three counties for new tractor registrations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is in the top three counties for new tractor r...

no_space
Three city schools to perform original songs inspired by nature

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree Galway city primary schools are to perform orig...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up