Uproar over plan to close theatre at Merlin Park despite refurbishment work of 200,000 euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Saolta officials have been criticised over plans to close the existing orthopaedic surgery theatre at Merlin Park Hospital once the two new modular theatres come onstream.

The hospital’s two theatres were shut down in 2017 following leaks.

Since then, only one has re-opened following repair works, and waiting lists have continued to grow sharply due to the lack of facilities.

Almost 200 thousand euro was spent on roof repairs for one theatre along with internal upgrades to bring it up to standard on current infection control measures.

A planning application for the new modular builds was submitted before Christmas, but the project has run into difficulties.

Saolta officials have confirmed that an issue with the company selected to provide the builds, along with a request from the City Council for further information on the planning application is causing the delay in the project.

Speaking at this week’s Regional Health Forum, Saolta Chief Operations Officer, Ann Cosgrove, says if planning permission is granted, the new theatres will be completed within 7 to 9 months.

When questioned, the C.O.O. said the current theatre will not be used once the two new modular builds come onstream, but may be considered for further patient services in the future. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…