Upgrade works are to get underway next month on a pipe in the Headford area that’s burst repeatedly in recent years.

The works will be on 3km of watermains along the R333 at Knockma.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says ongoing issues have affected residents in areas including Headford, Kilconoly, Caherlistrane, and Shrule.

He adds fixing these repeated leaks has also been extremely costly, at up to €50 thousand for each incident.