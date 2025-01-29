Updated list of Galway's Emergency Response Hubs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Community Hubs – Galway County Council and Community and Voluntary Organisations
Map: Community Hubs Map – Co Galway
Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District:
|Name of Hub
|Eircode
|Services [Tea/Coffee, Cooking Facilities, Charging Facilities, WiFi, Toilets, Showers, Remote Working/Office, Other…
|Opening Hours
|Operational From:
|Anam Croí Day Centre Claregalway
|H91XR7R
|Accessible shower facilities, charging facilities
|10am to 4pm Mon-Fri
|Tues 28th January
|Athenry Parochial Hall
|H65 H224
|Charging Facilities, tea/coffee, boiled water, full cooking facilities, toilets and warm rooms
|9am – 6pm
|Tues 28th January
|Carnmore Community Centre/Carnmore GAA
|H91T383
|Power and hot water for showering
|7am – 8pm
|Wed 29th January
|Claregalway Community Centre
|H91 THH4
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets & shower facilites
|9am – 3pm
|Mon 27th January
|Corrandulla Community Centre
|H91R94H
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, Toilets & shower facilites
|9am – 6pm
|Mon 27th January
|Maree Community Centre
|H91 V12C
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities
|8am – 10pm
|Tues 28th January
|SCCUL Sanctuary Kilcornan Clarinbridge
|H91 RHH4
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities
|9am – 5pm
|Wed 29th January
Ballinasloe Municipal District:
|Hughes Bar, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballygar
|H53 YN12
|Tea/Coffee, toilets, water, charging facilites
|6pm to 11pm
|Sat 25th January
|Ballinasloe Town AFC
|H53 YD98
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets.
|9am – 4pm
|Tues 28th January
|Glenamaddy Community Centre
|F45 Y030
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities.
|10am – 6pm
|Wed 29th January
|Kiltormer GAA
|H53 P653
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities
|9am – 10pm
|Wed 29th January
|Mattie McDonagh Community Centre, Ballygar
|F42 V211
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet facilities.
|6pm – 10pm
|Tues 28th January
|Mountbellew Pastoral Centre
|X53 X008
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities
|9am – 4.30pm
|Wed 29th January
|Williamstown Parish Hall
|F45 W211
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilets
|9am – 9pm
|Wed 29th January
|Ballinasloe Rugby Club
|H53 F446
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities
|7pm – 9pm
|Wed 29th January
|Coral Leisure Centre Ballinasloe
|H53 K718
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities
|7am – 10am & 6pm – 9pm
|Tues 28th January
|Galway Telework Office, Mountbellow Mart Grounds
|H53 TN67
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi
|9am – 5pm Mon-Fri
|Tues 28th January
|Shearwater Hotel -Foyer
|Tea/Coffee provided, toilets, charging facilities
|8am – 10pm
|Wed 29th January
Conamara Municipal District:
|An Crompán, Comharchumann Mhic Dara, An Cheathrú Rua
|H91 X4WH
|Tea/Coffee, Charging facilities & WiFi, laundry services, remote working spaces.
|10am – 8pm
|Tues 28th January
|Clann Family Resource Centre, Oughterard
|H91 X9D5
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & Wi-Fi, toilets.
|10am – 5pm (excl 1-2) Mon-Thurs, 10am – 1pm Fri
|Tues 28th January
|Clifden Town Hall
|H71 AE09
|Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi
(up to 3pm – Main Hall; after 3pm upstairs meeting room)
|9am – 9pm
|Tues 28th January
|Oughterard Community Centre & Gym
|H91 XA8R
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & Wi-Fi, Toilets, Shower Facilities (from 9am – 8pm)
|9am – 10pm
|Mon 27th January
|Oughterard Courthouse & Library
|H91 CC96
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & Wi-Fi, working hub desks, toilets.
|10.30am – 1pm Wed/Fri, 2pm – 7pm Thurs,
10.30 a.m. – 2pm Sat.
|Mon 27th January
|Petersburg Outdoor Education Centre, Clonbur
|F12X589
|Shower Facilities, charging points, tea/coffee
|10 a.m. to 4pm (Wed-Fri)
|Wed 29th January
|Roundstone Town Hall (lower door)
|H91 C99W
|Tea/Coffee, hot beverages, charging facilities, toilets
|10am – 2pm
|Wed 29th January
|The Wild Goat Café, Letterfrack
|H91 CD45
|Tea/Coffee/Soup, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets
|9am – 4pm
|Tues 28th January
|Tigh Mheaic, Carna
|H91 KN88
|charging facilities & WiFi, toilets
|10am – 11.30pm
|Tues 28th January
|Ionad Pobail an Spidéil, behind the G-teic, Páirc na Meáin
|H91 XFE8
|Charging facilities for phone/laptop, tea/coffee making facilities, toilets.
|10.00-5.00pm
|Wed 29th January
Loughrea Municipal District:
|Ballinderreen Community Centre
|H91 TC65
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi
|9am – 5pm
|Mon 27th January
|Craughwell Community Centre
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities
|Wed: 7pm – 10.30 p.m.
|Tues 28th January
|Dessie O’Brien’s Pub Kilreekil
|Tea/Coffee & sandwiches, charging facilities, toilet facilites
|9am – 6pm
|Tues 28th January
|Duniry Community Centre
|H62 EW62
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, accessible toilets.
|5pm – 9pm
|Tues 28th January
|Labane Hall
|H91W9E4
|Charging facilities
|9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Wed 29th January
|Lady Gregory Hotel Gort
|H91 KN2N
|Complementary Tea/Coffee/Snacks, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities
|9am – 9pm
|Mon 27th January
|Abbey Community Hall, Abbey
|H62 VW38
|Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi
|9.30 am – 4pm
|Tues 28th January
|Kinvara Community Centre
|H91 WC64
|Cooking facilities, running water, charging points, toilets.
|6.15 – 9.15 Wed, Thurs, Fri
|Wed 29th January
|Tommy Larkin GAA Centre, Woodford
|H62 XW18
|Hot water, cooking, toilets, showers
|Tues 28th January
Tuam Municipal District:
|Barnaderg Community Centre
|H54 E529
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets
|7pm – 9pm
|Tues 28th January
|Blue I Hub Milltown
|H54 AY02
|Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets.
|12pm – 12am
|Tues 28th January
|Fr. Sammon Centre, Monivea
|H65 H393
|Hot Water, charging points
|9am -8pm
|Tues 28th January
|Garrafrauns Community Centre
|H54 EO43
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets
|6pm – 9pm
|Tues 28th January
|Green I Hub The Square Dunmore
|None
|Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets.
|24/7
|Tues 28th January
|Kilconly Community Centre
|H54 C526
|Hot Water, Toilets, Charging points, microwave, Tea/coffee making facilities, kitchenette
|9am – 5pm
|Wed 29th January
|Mom’s Cafe, High Street, Dunmore
|H54 XH56
|Hot Water, toilets, charging points.
|7am – 7pm
|Tues 28th January
|Moyne Villa FC Headford
|H91 H275
|Tea/Coffee, cooking faclities, charging facilities & WiFi, office space, toilets & shower facilities
|8am – 10pm
|Mon 27th January
|Solas Family Resource Centre, Headford
|H91 H6HO
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilet Facilities
|9.30a.m. – 5pm
|Tues 28th January
|Tuam Rugby Club
|H54 PT62
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities
|7pm – 9pm
|Tues 28th January
|Sylane Hurling Club
|heat, light, hot and cold water and shower facilities, tea making facilities
|12pm – 9pm
|Wed 29th January