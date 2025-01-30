  • Services

Updated list of Galway County Council Community Response Hubs

Updated list of Galway County Council Community Response Hubs
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District:  

Name of Hub  Eircode  Services   Opening Hours  Operational From:  
Anam Croí Day Centre Claregalway   H91XR7R  Accessible shower facilities, charging facilities   10am to 4pm Mon-Fri  Tues 28th January 
Athenry Parochial Hall  H65 H224  Charging Facilities, tea/coffee, boiled water, full cooking facilities, toilets and warm rooms  9am – 6pm   Tues 28th January 
Carnmore Community Centre/Carnmore GAA  H91T383  Power and hot water for showering  7am – 8pm  Wed 29th January 
Claregalway Community Centre  H91 THH4  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets & shower facilites   9am – 3pm   Mon 27th January 
Corrandulla Community Centre   H91R94H   Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, Toilets & shower facilites   9am – 6pm  Mon 27th January 
Maree Community Centre  H91 V12C  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities  8am – 10pm   Tues 28th January 
SCCUL Sanctuary Kilcornan Clarinbridge  H91 RHH4  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities  9am – 5pm   Wed 29th January 

 

Ballinasloe Municipal District:  

Hughes Bar, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballygar  H53 YN12  Tea/Coffee, toilets, water, charging facilites  6pm – 11pm   25th January 
Ballinasloe Town AFC  H53 YD98  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets.   9am – 6pm Thursday  28th January 
Mattie McDonagh Community Centre, Ballygar  F42 V211  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet facilities.   8.30pm – 10.30pm   28th January 
Glenamaddy Community Centre  F45 Y030  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities.   10am – 6pm   29th January 
Kiltormer GAA  H53 P653  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities   9am – 10pm   29th January 
Mountbellew Pastoral Centre  X53 X008  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities  9am – 4.30pm   29th January 
Ballinasloe Rugby Club  H53 F446  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities   7pm – 9pm   29th January 
Williamstown Parish Hall  F45 W211  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilets    9am – 9pm   30th January 
Galway Telework Office, Mountbellow Mart Grounds   H53 TN67   Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi   9am – 5pm  

Mon-Fri 

 28th January 
Coral Leisure Centre Ballinasloe   H53 K718  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities   7am – 10am & 6pm – 9pm  28th January 
Shearwater Hotel -Foyer   H53 F5P9  Tea/Coffee provided, toilets, charging facilities   8am – 10pm    29th January 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conamara Municipal District:  

Oughterard Community Centre & Gym  H91 XA8R  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets, Shower Facilities Showers 10am – 2pm – booking essential for showers.   9am – 8pm   27th January 
Oughterard Courthouse & Library  H91 CC96  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, working hub desks, toilets.   10.30am – 1pm Wed/Fri;  

2pm – 7pm  

Thurs; 10.30am – 2pm Sat. 

 27th January 
An Crompán, Comharchumann Mhic Dara, An Cheathrú Rua  H91 X4WH  Tea/Coffee, Charging facilities & WiFi, laundry services, remote working spaces.   10am – 8pm   28th January 
Clann Family Resource Centre, Oughterard  H91 X9D5  Tea/Coffee,cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets.   10am – 5pm (excl 1-2) Mon-Thurs, 10am – 1pm Fri  28th January 
Clifden Town Hall  H71 AE09  Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi
(up to 3pm – Main Hall; after 3pm upstairs meeting room) 		 9am – 9pm   28th January 
The Wild Goat Café, Letterfrack  H91 CD45  Tea/Coffee/Soup, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets  9am – 4pm   28th January 
Tigh Mheaic, Carna  H91 KN88  charging facilities & WiFi, toilets  10am – 11.30pm  28th January 
Petersburg Outdoor Education Centre, Clonbur  F12 X589  Shower Facilities, charging points, tea/coffee  Wed 29 Jan to Mon 3 Feb  

10 am – 4pm  

 29th January 
Roundstone Town Hall (lower door)  H91 C99W  Tea/Coffee, hot beverages, charging facilities, toilets  10am – 2pm   29th January 
Coiste Páirce an Canal, Ros a Mhíl  H91 N521  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities     30th January 
Diamond Hill Community Centre  H91 R81C  Showers, Toilets, Microwave Tea/Coffee, Charging Facilities  9am-9pm  

Mon-Fri 

 30th January 
Ionad Pobail an Spidéil, behind theG-teic, Páirc na Meáin  H91 XFE8   Charging facilities; for phone/laptop, tea/coffee making facilities, toilets. Wi-fi   10am – 5pm   29th January 

 

Loughrea Municipal District:  

Ballinderreen Community Centre  H91 TC65  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi  9am – 5pm   27th January 
Lady Gregory Hotel Gort  H91 KN2N  Complementary Tea/Coffee/Snacks, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities   9am – 9pm   27th January 
Craughwell Community Centre    Tea/Coffee, charging facilities   7pm – 9pm   28th January 
Dessie O’Brien’s Pub Kilreekil  H62 Y034  Tea/Coffee & sandwiches, charging facilities, toilet facilites   9am – 6pm   28th January 
Duniry Community Centre  H62 EW62  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, accessible toilets.   5pm – 9pm   28th January 
Labane Hall  H91W9E4  Charging facilities  9 a.m. – 8 p.m.   29th January 
Loughrea Hotel and Spa  H62Y189  Shower facilities in the Spa part of the hotel  Thurs 10am – 17:30pm
Fri 9am – 18:30pm
Sat 9am – 17:30pm
Sun 9am – 16:30pm 		 30th January 
Abbey Community Hall, Abbey   H62 VW38  Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities   9.30 am – 4pm   28th January 
Tommy Larkin GAA Centre, Woodford  H62 XW18  Hot water, cooking, toilets, showers    28th January 
Kinvara Community Centre  H91 WC64  Cooking facilities, running water, charging points, toilets.  6.15 – 9.15 Wed, Thurs, Fri  29th January 

 

Tuam Municipal District:  

Moyne Villa FC Headford  H91 H275  Tea/Coffee, cooking faclities, charging facilities & WiFi, office space, toilets & shower facilities   8am – 10pm   27th January 
Barnaderg Community Centre  H54 E529  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets  7pm – 9pm   28th January 
Blue I Hub Milltown  H54 AY02  Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets.     12pm – 12am  28th January 
Green I Hub The Square Dunmore  None  Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets.     24/7  28th January 
Mom’s Cafe, High Street, Dunmore  H54 XH56  Hot Water, toilets, charging points.   7am – 7pm   28th January 
Solas Family Resource Centre, Headford  H91 H6HO  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilet Facilities  9.30a.m. – 5pm  28th January 
Tuam Rugby Club  H54 PT62  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities   7pm – 9pm   28th January 
Kilconly Community Centre  H54 C526  Hot Water, Toilets, Charging points, microwave, Tea/coffee making facilities, kitchenette  9.00am – 5.00pm   29th January 
Sylane Hurling Club  H54AD91  heat, light, hot and cold water and shower facilities, tea making facilities  12pm – 9pm  29th January 
Bru Bhride,Church View, Vicar Street,  Tuam, Co .Galway   H54 EY24  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities   9am – 5pm  27th January  

 

