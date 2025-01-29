  • Services

Updated list of Emergency Response Hubs across Galway as new locations added

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Community Hubs – Galway County Council and Community and Voluntary Organisations

 

Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District:

 

Name of Hub Eircode Services [Tea/Coffee, Cooking Facilities, Charging Facilities, WiFi, Toilets, Showers, Remote Working/Office, Other… Opening Hours Operational From:
Anam Croí Day Centre Claregalway H91XR7R Accessible shower facilities, charging facilities 10am to 4pm Mon-Fri Tues 28th January
Claregalway  Community Centre H91 THH4 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets & shower facilites 9am – 3pm Mon 27th January
Corrandulla Community Centre H91R94H Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, Toilets & shower facilites 9am – 6pm Mon 27th January
SCCUL Sanctuary Kilcornan Clarinbridge H91 RHH4 Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities 9am – 5pm Wed 29th January
Athenry Parochial Hall H65 H224 Charging Facilities, microwave, warm rooms (no water) 9am – 6pm Tues 28th January
Maree Community Centre H91 V12C Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities 8am – 10pm Tues 28th January
Carnmore Community Centre/Carnmore GAA H91T383 Power and hot water for showering 7am – 8pm Wednesday January 29th

 

Ballinasloe Municipal District:

 

Ballinasloe Town AFC H53 YD98 Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets. 9am – 4pm Tues 28th January
Mattie McDonagh Community Centre, Ballygar F42 V211 Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet facilities. 6pm – 10pm Tues 28th January
Kiltormer GAA H53 P653 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities 9am – 10pm Wed 29th January
Glenamaddy Community Centre F45 Y030 Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities. 10am – 6pm Wed 29th January
Coral Leisure Centre Ballinasloe H53 K718 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities 7am – 10am & 6pm – 9pm Tues 28th January
Galway Telework Office, Mountbellow Mart Grounds H53 TN67 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi 9.00am to 5.00pm Mon-Fri Tuesday 28th January
Shearwater Hotel -Foyer   Tea/Coffee provided, toilets, charging facilities 8-00am to 10.00pm Wednesday January 29th

 

Conamara Municipal District:

 

Oughterard Community Centre & Gym H91 XA8R Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets, Shower Facilities (from 9am – 8pm) 9am – 10pm Mon 27th January
Oughterard Courthouse & Library H91 CC96 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, working hub desks, toilets. 10.30am – 1pm Wed/Fri, 2pm – 7pm Thurs, 10.30 a.m. – 2pm Sat. Mon 27th January
Clann Family Resource Centre, Oughterard H91 X9D5 Tea/Coffee,cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets. 10am – 5pm (excl 1-2) Mon-Thurs, 10am – 1pm Fri Tues 28th January
Clifden Town Hall H71 AE09 Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi
(up to 3pm – Main Hall; after 3pm upstairs meeting room)		 9am – 9pm Tues 28th January
The Wild Goat Café, Letterfrack H91 CD45 Tea/Coffee/Soup, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets 9am – 4pm Tues 28th January
Tigh Mheaic, Carna H91 KN88 charging facilities & WiFi, toilets 10am – 11.30pm Tues 28th January
An Crompán, Comharchumann Mhic Dara, An Cheathrú Rua H91 X4WH Tea/Coffee, Charging facilities & WiFi, laundry services, remote working spaces. 10am – 8pm Tues 28th January
Roundstone Town Hall (lower door) H91 C99W Tea/Coffee, hot beverages, charging facilities, toilets 10am – 2pm Wed 29th January
Petersburg Outdoor Education Centre, Clonbur F12X589 Shower Facilities, charging points, tea/coffee 10 a.m. to 4pm (Wed-Fri) Wednesday 29th January
Ionad Pobail an Spidéil, behind theG-teic, Páirc na Meáin H91 XFE8 Charging facilitie for phone/laptop, tea/coffee making facilities, toilets. 10.00-5.00pm Wednesday January 29th

 

Loughrea Municipal District:

 

Ballinderreen Community Centre H91 TC65 Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi 9am – 5pm Mon 27th January
Lady Gregory Hotel Gort H91 KN2N Complementary Tea/Coffee/Snacks, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities 9am – 9pm Mon 27th January
Dessie O’Brien’s Pub Kilreekil   Tea/Coffee & sandwiches, charging facilities, toilet facilites 9am – 6pm Tues 28th January
Duniry Community Centre H62 EW62 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, accessible toilets. 5pm – 9pm Tues 28th January
Craughwell Community Centre   Tea/Coffee, charging facilities Tues: 6.30p.m. – 9pm
Wed: 7pm – 10.30 p.m.		 Tues 28th January
Solas Family Resource Centre, Headford H91 H6HO Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilet Facilities 9.30a.m. – 5pm Tues 28th January
Labane Hall H91W9E4 Charging facilities   Wednesday January 29th
Abbey Community Hall, Abbey H62 VW38 Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi 9.30 am – 4pm Tues 28th January
Tommy Larkin GAA centre, Woodford H62 XW18 Hot water, cooking,  toilets, showers   Tues 28th January
Kinvara Community Centre H91 WC64 Cooking facilities, running water, charging points, toilets. 6.15 – 9.15 Wed, Thurs, Fri Wed 29.01.25

 

Tuam Municipal District:

 

Garrafrauns Community Centre H54 EO43 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets 6pm – 9pm Tues 28th January
Tuam Rugby Club H54 PT62 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities 7pm – 9pm Tues 28th January
Barnaderg Community Centre H54 E529 Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets 7pm – 9pm Tues 28th January
Mom’s Cafe, High Street, Dunmore H54 XH56 Hot Water, toilets, charging points. 7am – 7pm Tues 28th January
Fr. Sammon Centre, Monivea H65 H393 Hot Water, charging points 9am -8pm Tues 28th January
Blue I Hub Milltown H54 AY02 Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets. 12pm – 12am Tues 28th January
Green I Hub The Square Dunmore None Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets. 24/7 Tues 28th January
Kilconly Community Centre H54 C526 Hot Water, Toilets, Charging points, microwave, Tea/coffee making facilities, kitchenette 9.00am – 5.00pm Wednesday January 29th
Moyne Villa FC Headford H91 H275 Tea/Coffee, cooking faclities, charging facilities & WiFi, office space, toilets & shower facilities 8am – 10pm Mon 27th January

 

 

 

 

