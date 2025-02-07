Updated information of city and county Community Response Hubs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Showers will remain available in Galway City Community Centres in Knocknacarra, Westside and Renmore until Monday 10 February (9am-4pm).

Based on estimated restore times on PowerCheck.ie, it is estimated that all of Galway City and County will have power by 9pm on Sunday 9 February.

On this basis, access to community centre showers will be reviewed on Monday. A further update will then be issued.

Details of community hubs in Galway County are available on https://www.galway.ie/en/news/name,50423,en.html