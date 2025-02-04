  • Services

Updated Community Response Hubs list for County Galway

Updated Community Response Hubs list for County Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District:  

Name of Hub  Eircode  Services   Opening Hours 

4 – 7 February 
Claregalway Community Centre  H91 THH4  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets & shower facilites   10am-3pm  
Maree Community Centre  H91 V12C  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities  8am-10pm  
Athenry Parochial Hall Athenry  H65 H224  Hot water, Kitchen facilities, tea/coffee, charging, warm rooms   9am – 6pm.  

 

Ballinasloe Municipal District:  

Mattie McDonagh Community Centre, Ballygar  F42 V211  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet facilities.   6pm – 9pm (see notice on door for access outside these hours) 
Glenamaddy Community Centre  F45 Y030  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities.   10am-6.00pm  
Ballinasloe Rugby Club  H53 F446  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities   7pm – 9pm  
Williamstown Parish Hall  F45 W211  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilets    10am – 6pm 
Galway Telework Office, Mountbellow Mart Grounds   H53 TN67   Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi   9am – 5pm  
Coral Leisure Centre Ballinasloe   H53 K718  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities   7am – 10am & 6pm – 9pm  
Shearwater Hotel -Foyer   H53 F5P9  Tea/Coffee provided in lobby area, toilets, charging facilities   8am – 10pm  

 

Conamara Municipal District:  

Glynsk Old School   H91 RW02  Charging facilities & wifi   Wed 12.30pm – 4.30pm
Thurs 9.30am – 1.30pm
Fri 10am – 2pm  
Dowds Pub Roundstone  H91 WP99  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities  10.00am-5pm  
Oughterard Community Centre & Gym  H91 XA8R  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets, Shower Facilities NB, BOOKING ESSENTIAL FOR SHOWERS.    9am-9pm   

(Showers 9am-8pm) 
An Crompán, Comharchumann Mhic Dara, An Cheathrú Rua  H91 X4WH  Tea/Coffee, Charging facilities & WiFi, remote working spaces.   9am – 5pm   
Clifden Town Hall  H71 AE09  Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi
(up to 3pm – Main Hall; after 3pm upstairs meeting room) 		 Call 095-30780 or email info@clifdentownhall.ie for access outside of normal hours 
Tigh Mheaic, Carna  H91 KN88  charging facilities & WiFi, toilets  10am – 11.30pm 
Petersburg Outdoor Education Centre, Clonbur  F12 X589  Shower Facilities, charging points, tea/coffee/ wi-fi   10am – 4pm  
Sportlann Naomh Anna, Maimín, Léitir Móir  H91X725  Charging facilities, tea/coffees, Shower facilities  9am – 9pm  
Coiste Páirce an Canal, Ros a Mhíl  H91 N521  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities   Available through details onsite and local social media.  
Diamond Hill Community Centre  H91 R81C  Tea/Coffee, Microwave, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities   9am – 9pm  
Ionad Pobail an Spidéil, behind theG-teic, Páirc na Meáin  H91 XFE8   Charging facilities; for phone/laptop, tea/coffee making facilities, toilets. Wi-fi   10am – 5pm  
Moy Gym, Cearnóg Nua, Above Supervalu, Maigh Cuilinn    Showers (6am-9pm)  Microwave, Tea/Coffee Making Facilities, Charging   6am – 9pm  

 

Loughrea Municipal District:  

Ballinderreen Community Centre  H91 TC65  Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi  9am – 9pm  
Dessie O’Brien’s Pub Kilreekle  H62 Y034  Tea/Coffee & sandwiches, charging facilities, toilet facilites   9am – 6pm  
Duniry Community Centre  H62 EW62  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, accessible toilets.   9am – 6pm  
Loughrea Hotel and Spa  H62Y189  Shower facilities in the Spa part of the hotel  10am – 6pm  
Abbey Community Hall, Abbey   H62 VW38  Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities   9.30am – 4pm  
Tommy Larkin GAA Centre, Woodford  H62 XW18  Hot water, cooking,  toilets, showers  Available as required – use contact details on site for access.  

 

Tuam Municipal District:  

Moyne Villa FC Headford  H91 H275  Tea/Coffee, cooking faclities, charging facilities & WiFi, office space, toilets & shower facilities   8am – 10pm  
Blue I Hub Milltown  H54 AY02  Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets.     10am – 10pm 
Green I Hub The Square Dunmore  None  Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets.     10am – 10pm 
Mom’s Cafe, High Street, Dunmore  H54 XH56  Hot Water, toilets, charging points.   7am – 5pm  
Tuam Rugby Club  H54 PT62  Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities   Available as required – use contact details on site for access.  
Kilconly Community Centre  H54 C526  Hot Water, Toilets, Charging points, microwave, Tea/coffee making facilities, kitchenette  9am – 5pm  
Bru Bhride,Church View, Vicar Street,  Tuam, Co .Galway   H54 EY24  Tea/Coffee, charging facilitites,    Available as required – use contact details on site for access.  
Clonberne Enterprise Centre   H53 YC65  Tea/Coffee/Kitchenette/Charging/WorkS tations  9am – 9pm  
