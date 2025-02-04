Updated Community Response Hubs list for County Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District:
|Name of Hub
|Eircode
|Services
|Opening Hours
4 – 7 February
|Claregalway Community Centre
|H91 THH4
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets & shower facilites
|10am-3pm
|Maree Community Centre
|H91 V12C
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, toilets & shower facilities
|8am-10pm
|Athenry Parochial Hall Athenry
|H65 H224
|Hot water, Kitchen facilities, tea/coffee, charging, warm rooms
|9am – 6pm.
Ballinasloe Municipal District:
|Mattie McDonagh Community Centre, Ballygar
|F42 V211
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet facilities.
|6pm – 9pm (see notice on door for access outside these hours)
|Glenamaddy Community Centre
|F45 Y030
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities.
|10am-6.00pm
|Ballinasloe Rugby Club
|H53 F446
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities
|7pm – 9pm
|Williamstown Parish Hall
|F45 W211
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities, toilets
|10am – 6pm
|Galway Telework Office, Mountbellow Mart Grounds
|H53 TN67
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities & WiFi
|9am – 5pm
|Coral Leisure Centre Ballinasloe
|H53 K718
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities
|7am – 10am & 6pm – 9pm
|Shearwater Hotel -Foyer
|H53 F5P9
|Tea/Coffee provided in lobby area, toilets, charging facilities
|8am – 10pm
Conamara Municipal District:
|Glynsk Old School
|H91 RW02
|Charging facilities & wifi
|Wed 12.30pm – 4.30pm
Thurs 9.30am – 1.30pm
Fri 10am – 2pm
|Dowds Pub Roundstone
|H91 WP99
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities
|10.00am-5pm
|Oughterard Community Centre & Gym
|H91 XA8R
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi, Toilets, Shower Facilities NB, BOOKING ESSENTIAL FOR SHOWERS.
|9am-9pm
(Showers 9am-8pm)
|An Crompán, Comharchumann Mhic Dara, An Cheathrú Rua
|H91 X4WH
|Tea/Coffee, Charging facilities & WiFi, remote working spaces.
|9am – 5pm
|Clifden Town Hall
|H71 AE09
|Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities & WiFi
(up to 3pm – Main Hall; after 3pm upstairs meeting room)
|Call 095-30780 or email info@clifdentownhall.ie for access outside of normal hours
|Tigh Mheaic, Carna
|H91 KN88
|charging facilities & WiFi, toilets
|10am – 11.30pm
|Petersburg Outdoor Education Centre, Clonbur
|F12 X589
|Shower Facilities, charging points, tea/coffee/ wi-fi
|10am – 4pm
|Sportlann Naomh Anna, Maimín, Léitir Móir
|H91X725
|Charging facilities, tea/coffees, Shower facilities
|9am – 9pm
|Coiste Páirce an Canal, Ros a Mhíl
|H91 N521
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities
|Available through details onsite and local social media.
|Diamond Hill Community Centre
|H91 R81C
|Tea/Coffee, Microwave, charging facilities, toilet & shower facilities
|9am – 9pm
|Ionad Pobail an Spidéil, behind theG-teic, Páirc na Meáin
|H91 XFE8
|Charging facilities; for phone/laptop, tea/coffee making facilities, toilets. Wi-fi
|10am – 5pm
|Moy Gym, Cearnóg Nua, Above Supervalu, Maigh Cuilinn
|Showers (6am-9pm) Microwave, Tea/Coffee Making Facilities, Charging
|6am – 9pm
Loughrea Municipal District:
|Ballinderreen Community Centre
|H91 TC65
|Tea/Coffee, cooking facilities, charging facilities & WiFi
|9am – 9pm
|Dessie O’Brien’s Pub Kilreekle
|H62 Y034
|Tea/Coffee & sandwiches, charging facilities, toilet facilites
|9am – 6pm
|Duniry Community Centre
|H62 EW62
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, accessible toilets.
|9am – 6pm
|Loughrea Hotel and Spa
|H62Y189
|Shower facilities in the Spa part of the hotel
|10am – 6pm
|Abbey Community Hall, Abbey
|H62 VW38
|Tea/Coffee, Toilets, charging facilities
|9.30am – 4pm
|Tommy Larkin GAA Centre, Woodford
|H62 XW18
|Hot water, cooking, toilets, showers
|Available as required – use contact details on site for access.
Tuam Municipal District:
|Moyne Villa FC Headford
|H91 H275
|Tea/Coffee, cooking faclities, charging facilities & WiFi, office space, toilets & shower facilities
|8am – 10pm
|Blue I Hub Milltown
|H54 AY02
|Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets.
|10am – 10pm
|Green I Hub The Square Dunmore
|None
|Charging facilities, some kitchen facilities, toilets.
|10am – 10pm
|Mom’s Cafe, High Street, Dunmore
|H54 XH56
|Hot Water, toilets, charging points.
|7am – 5pm
|Tuam Rugby Club
|H54 PT62
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilities, toilets & shower facilities
|Available as required – use contact details on site for access.
|Kilconly Community Centre
|H54 C526
|Hot Water, Toilets, Charging points, microwave, Tea/coffee making facilities, kitchenette
|9am – 5pm
|Bru Bhride,Church View, Vicar Street, Tuam, Co .Galway
|H54 EY24
|Tea/Coffee, charging facilitites,
|Available as required – use contact details on site for access.
|Clonberne Enterprise Centre
|H53 YC65
|Tea/Coffee/Kitchenette/Charging/WorkS tations
|9am – 9pm