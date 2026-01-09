Upcoming Galway International Rally takes in fifteen stages over two days

CORRIB Oil has renewed its title sponsorship of the 2026 Galway International Rally, reaffirming a successful partnership with Galway Motor Club that began in 2016.

Scheduled to take place on the weekend of February 1, the Galway International Rally promises a thrilling start to the new motorsport season. The event is set to attract competitors and fans from across Ireland and beyond, and is once again expected to deliver a significant economic boost to Galway city and surrounding areas, especially as it coincides with the Bank Holiday weekend.

Following the cancellation of the 2025 event due to damage caused by Storm Eowyn, organisers have confirmed that the route originally planned for last year will be carried forward to 2026.

The rally will feature 15 competitive stages, with Saturday’s action concentrated around Headford and Tuam (three stages run three times), and Sunday’s stages taking place in the Monivea area (three stages run twice).

The service area will be based at Galway Airport, with scrutiny and Parc Ferme located at Galway Racecourse. The rally will also serve as the opening round of the 2026 NAPA Autoparts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting season of Irish rallying.

Mark Parsons, Clerk of the Course for the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Corrib Oil back as title sponsor. Their ongoing support has been vital to the success and sustainability of this event, and we’re looking forward to delivering a standout rally for competitors and fans alike.”

Phillip Monks, Chief Marketing Officer at Corrib Oil, added: “Corrib Oil is delighted to once again support the Galway International Rally, a flagship event in Irish motorsport and one that holds a special place in our company’s heart. We are deeply committed to backing local initiatives that bring energy, tourism and economic impact to our region.”

Further updates, including entry details, spectator information, and road closures, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pictured: 2024 winners of the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally, Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin. Photo: Kevin O’Driscoll.