Up to 50 new housing units in Athenry awarded new accelerated building contracts

Published:

Up to 50 new housing units planning for Athenry have been awarded building contracts under an accelerated framework.

The projects are to benefit from a new intergrated design framework, which is aimed at speeding up housing delivery.


The Design-Build Contractor framework allows for a single appointment of design and build teams, rather than separate appointments

30 new homes will be built at Gort Mhaoilir social housing estate, and a further 11 at the existing Curlibaun estate in Athenry town.

