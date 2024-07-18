Up to 50 new housing units in Athenry awarded new accelerated building contracts
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Up to 50 new housing units planning for Athenry have been awarded building contracts under an accelerated framework.
The projects are to benefit from a new intergrated design framework, which is aimed at speeding up housing delivery.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Design-Build Contractor framework allows for a single appointment of design and build teams, rather than separate appointments
30 new homes will be built at Gort Mhaoilir social housing estate, and a further 11 at the existing Curlibaun estate in Athenry town.
The post Up to 50 new housing units in Athenry awarded new accelerated building contracts appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Sports commentators painting pictures with words and voice
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Good radio is the art of painting pictures for the mind –...
Internationally-acclaimed conductor back on home ground to open Arts Festival
“The treasure of humankind”, was how renowned Galway composer and conductor Eímear Noone describe...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Road building Now that the County Council have almost completed a good, solid steamrol...
Hickey the hero as United topple Deise visitors again
Galway United 1 Waterford FC 0 A small section of the community might have been celebratin...
Athenry completes unbeaten campaign with FAI U-17 Cup success
Athenry FC 4 Killester Donnycarney 2 By Mike Rafferty FOR the second time in two months,...
Trump shooting underlines the ever-present danger in politics
World of Politics with Harry McGee Should we have been surprised at the assassination attempt ...
Galway woman is new MD of Bluebird Care
A Galway woman has been appointed at the new Managing Director of Bluebird Care, a leading nation...
Galway hold their nerve again to edge out Donegal
Galway 1-14 Donegal 0-15 IT’S been a tough grind all year but Galway footballers’ relentles...
Minister asked to axe RZLT
FARM leaders have this week called on the new Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers, to use October...