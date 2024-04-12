Up to 100 new local tour guides to hit Galway city streets through new initiative

Up to 100 new local tour guides will take to the streets of Galway city this summer through a new initiative.

The Galway Street Ambassadors programme is recruiting volunteers to provide a friendly face to tourists visiting the city.





The pilot initiative has been developed by Galway Volunteer Centre in partnership with Galway Culture Company.

Donncha Foley, Development Manager of Galway Volunteer Centre, spoke to Sarah Slevin about the initiative:

