Until the Flood – a dramatic look at US race issue

Until the Flood, Dael Orlandersmith’s awardwinning one-woman show, which will be staged at next month’s Galway International Arts Festival, explores a shooting that shocked America.

On August 9, 2014, white police officer, Darren Wilson, shot and killed African-American teenager Michael Brown. The shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, ignited weeks of social unrest and propelled the Black Lives Matter movement. It also led to a controversial investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith travelled to Ferguson a few months after the shooting, hearing from people who had been affected by the killing and its aftermath.

From those conversations, she created eight characters to represent a community struggling to come to terms with the fallout from those complex events.

In the resulting one-woman show, directed by Neel Keller, Orlandersmith brings the voices and emotions of these people to the stage.

Until the Flood explores America’s history and the event that exploded in Ferguson in 2014, sending shock waves across the nation. The drama is a haunting reminder of America’s continuing struggle with racism.

