Unmask an enchanting evening of mystique this Valentine’s weekend

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
It’s time to dust off your best clobber – and mask – as the Nationa Breast Cancer Research Institute’s annual Valentine’s Masquerade Ball comes onto the horizon.
This highly anticipated event, which promises an unforgettable experience, takes place at the Hardiman Hotel in the city centre on Saturday, February 15.
Guests will be greeted by a juggling spectacle of fire and light with a sparkling reception before enjoying a sumptuous four-course gala dinner – with prizes on the night for best ladies and gent’s mask, so creativity is a must.
Master of ceremonies Ollie Turner will host proceedings throughout the evening including a exciting fundraising auction, with music and dancing into the night with the Lewd Tunes and DJ Ronan Lardner from Galway Bay FM.
A highlight in Galway’s social calendar, the Valentine’s Masquerade Ball is not just an evening of splendour but a vital fundraiser for the breast cancer research team at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway, under the leadership of Prof. Michael Kerin.
Tickets for the ball are €100 each further information about the event and how you can help support the research team can be found at www.breastcancerresearch.ie.
Pictured: Attending the launch of the Valentine’s Masquerade Ball at The Hardiman Hotel Galway in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute (NBCRI) were, (L/R) Patrick Casey (Director of Operations NBCRI), Emma Collins (Tax Director, Forvis Mazars), Austin Sammon (Partner, Forvis Mazars) Johanna Downes (NBCRI Galway Fundraising Committee), Patrick Walsh (General Manager, Hardiman/Choice Hotel Group) and Michelle Murphy (NBCRI Galway Fundraising Committee). Photo: Tom Taheny.
