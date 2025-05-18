University of Galway’s Tax Clinic wins Excellence in Education award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The University of Galway’s Tax Clinic has been recognised with the Excellence in Education award at the prestigious Irish Accountancy Awards

It provides free, confidential tax information and support to students and members of marginalised communities.

Tax student volunteers, under the supervision of qualified tax professionals, help and educate individuals to better understand and manage their tax affairs.

The award celebrates for the Tax Clinic at the J.E Cairnes School of Business and Economics recognises its commitment to delivering impactful learning opportunities while serving a vital social function.