University of Galway’s postgraduate open evening takes place tomorrow (Tues Nov 7) from 4-7 in the Bailey Allen Hall

More than 200 postgraduate courses will be showcased across a range of subjects including Humanities, Business, Law, Engineering, Science and Computer Science, Nursing, and Medicine and Health Sciences





Academic staff will be available to meet prospective students at the informal networking event

At 5pm there will be a talk on Opportunities for Graduate Studies and Funding a PhD by the Dean of Graduate Studies, Professor Donal Leech.

