University of Galway to take part in multi-million euro Met Eireann climate research programme

Met Éireann’s launched a ‘Weather and Climate Research Programme.’

2.8 million euro has been awarded to 6 universities including the University of Galway.

The forecaster says the project aims to strengthen national research capacity and scientific expertise in weather and climate.

University of Galway is to get just under 600,000 euro and its area of research will be underpinning data.

Meanwhile the funding given to University College Cork will be used to create customised strategies for areas dealing with extreme weather