University of Galway to host unique ‘speed-funding’ event for start-ups

Start-up businesses are being invited to join a unique ‘speed-funding’ event being held at the University of Galway tomorrow

‘Show me the Money’ is a free event geared at entrepreneurs and small business owners, with pre-registration required





They’ll be given the chance to meet with experts from retail banks and alternative lenders, along with venture and angel investment specialists.

The event, supported by BPFI and Ireland’s retail banks, will take place at the University of Galway tomorrow from 4 until 6,30pm

