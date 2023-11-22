University of Galway to host unique ‘speed-funding’ event for start-ups
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Start-up businesses are being invited to join a unique ‘speed-funding’ event being held at the University of Galway tomorrow
‘Show me the Money’ is a free event geared at entrepreneurs and small business owners, with pre-registration required
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They’ll be given the chance to meet with experts from retail banks and alternative lenders, along with venture and angel investment specialists.
The event, supported by BPFI and Ireland’s retail banks, will take place at the University of Galway tomorrow from 4 until 6,30pm
More info here.
The post University of Galway to host unique ‘speed-funding’ event for start-ups appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway ranked 7th best student city in the World
Galway has been ranked the seventh best student city in the World. The Campus Advisor has compile...
Taoiseach to officially open Moycullen Bypass on December 11th
The Moycullen Bypass will be officially opened by the Taoiseach and County Cathaoirleach on Decem...
Former Mayor raises concerns over sexual offenders on social housing list
A former Mayor of Galway is raising concerns over inadequate screening for those on the social ho...
City councillors move to limit number of gigs at Galway Airport
City councillors have moved to limit the number of gigs at Galway Airport next summer. A motion w...
Motion passed to limit Galway Airport gigs to six with review in Autumn 2024
A motion was passed at yesterday’s Galway City Council Meeting to limit the amount of gigs ...
Delays expected in Doughiska and on Barna and Cappagh Roads
Motorists are warned to expect delays in Doughiska, and on both the Barna and Cappagh Roads today...
UK Credit Union visits Galway on Cultivate mission
REPRESENTATIVES of a UK Credit Union visited Galway last month to learn more about the Cultivate ...
New charity shop opens in Claregalway – in time for Christmas!
A spacious new store is set to open in the heart of Claregalway – and the proceeds from sales wil...
Family and friends climb Croagh Patrick in memory of beloved wife and mother
Two families came together on Ireland’s Holy Mountain to pay tribute to a mother, wife and friend...