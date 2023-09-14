University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is next week hosting its first Sustainable Development Goal Week, with a range of activities taking place on campus. (18th – 23rd September)

The aim is to increase awareness, engagement and action to help achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

University of Galway has been ranked the number one university in Ireland by the Impact rankings for its effort in progressing the UN’s SDG’s , and they are hoping to remain in this position.

Dr. John Caufield from University of Galway explains the concept and shares some of the student and staff-led events that will be on offer: