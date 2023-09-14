  • Services

Services

University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week

Published:

University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/atyqrs/john_caufield_news_playout_bbbqv.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is next week hosting its first Sustainable Development Goal Week, with a range of activities taking place on campus. (18th – 23rd September)

The aim is to increase awareness, engagement and action to help achieve the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

University of Galway has been ranked the number one university in Ireland by the Impact rankings for its effort in progressing the UN’s SDG’s , and they are hoping to remain in this position.

Dr. John Caufield from University of Galway explains the concept and shares some of the student and staff-led events that will be on offer:

More like this:
no_space
Galway county council may appoint local consultant to assess roadside trees with ash dieback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal has been made for Galway County Council to appoint a lo...

no_space
Three more men in court this afternoon over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three more men are due in court this afternoon as part of ongoing ...

no_space
Bail refused for two men charged over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Bail has been refused for two men accused of involvement in a significant altercation at the Galw...

no_space
Three further arrests in investigation into brawl at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have made three further arrests as part of ongoing investig...

no_space
Park and Ride being considered to address parking issues at Connemara beaches

Park and Ride is one possible solution being considered to tackle parking issues at Connemara bea...

no_space
5,700 people in Galway upgraded through Skillnet last year

Galway Bay FM newsroom-More than 5,700 people and 1,500 businesses in Galway upskilled through na...

no_space
New bereavement room opens at Portiuncula Hospital maternity unit

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A new bereavement room has opened at the Maternity Unit at Portiuncula Hos...

no_space
Councillors approve plans for new cycle network at Ballybane and Castlepark Roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have approved plans for a new cycle network along...

no_space
Two men before Galway District court this morning in connection with ongoing fued

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men are due to appear before Galway District Court at half 10 ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up