The University of Galway is today hosting a technology innovation festival with 400 delegates attending

AtlanTec Festival will explore the role of AI and cybersecurity in future technology innovation

The event is led by non-profit association Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway with support from sponsors.

Speakers include Jonathon McCrea of Whipsmart Media, Bronagh Riordan of EY and Dr Bairbre McNicholas lecturer in UG and consultant in UHG.