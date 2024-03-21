University of Galway to host Regional Business Summit for second year
The University of Galway is this week hosting the Regional Business Summit for the west of Ireland.
It’s the second year in a row it’s being held at the univeristy, with around 250 business leaders expected to attend tomorrow
The summit will focus on addressing business challenges in the West, and provide insights and practical advice to business owners.
The event is being organised by J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics, Galway Chamber, itag and Data 2 Sustain.
