  • Services

Services

University of Galway to host Regional Business Summit for second year

Published:

University of Galway to host Regional Business Summit for second year
Share story:

The University of Galway is this week hosting the Regional Business Summit for the west of Ireland.

It’s the second year in a row it’s being held at the univeristy, with around 250 business leaders expected to attend tomorrow


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The summit will focus on addressing business challenges in the West, and provide insights and practical advice to business owners.

The event is being organised by J.E. Cairnes School of Business and Economics, Galway Chamber, itag and Data 2 Sustain.

The post University of Galway to host Regional Business Summit for second year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Insomnia provides the inspiration for HAVVK

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Meandering between classic rock, shoegaze, pop-punk and grunge...

no_space
Early blitz leaves Headford with too big a hill to climb

St Ronan’s College 3-7 Pres Headford 0-10 By PJ Lynch in Mullahoran Early goals proved t...

no_space
Cannon takes shot at toxicity as he leaves political stage

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon has announced that he will not contest the next general election, ci...

no_space
Docs can’t save lives but they can prolong them indefinitely

A Different View with Dave O’Connell A well-known medical consultant corrected me many years a...

no_space
Skoda encourages move to use of vegetable oil

Skoda Ireland and fuel retailer Certa have launched a new joint campaign aimed at encouraging own...

no_space
‘Setting the standard for luxurious living’

Sherry FitzGerald Madden are handling the sale of a luxury home that offers breathtaking views of...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1924 Muted celebrations There was no public procession or national manifestation of any kin...

no_space
Five-star United go top with dismantling of poor visitors

Galway United 5 Cork City 0 By Mike Rafferty in Headford Julie Ann Russell became the fi...

no_space
Lunch bags and casing strips see Galway schools in fashion finals

Health, Beauty and Fashion with Denise McNamara Two Galway schools have qualified for the Iris...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up