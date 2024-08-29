University of Galway to host astronomy talk later today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The University of Galway will play host to a free astronomy talk later today
The event is part of the 50th anniversary of the Irish National Astronomy Meeting.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The talk, led by radio broadcaster and journalist Leo Enright, will focus on the past 50 years of astronomy in Ireland.
The event takes place at half five this evening in the Colm Ó h-Eocha Theatre in the Arts Millenium Building.
The post University of Galway to host astronomy talk later today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City councillor slams IPAS as ‘disgrace’ after families in city and Salthill centres told to move out
City councillor Níall McNelis has slammed IPAS after eleven families in its city centres have bee...
An Bord Pleanala to reconsider 186 bed hotel at Ballybrit after High Court quashes refusal
An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider plans for a 186-bed hotel at Ballybrit – after the High C...
Galway artist shortlisted for AIB Young Portrait Prize at National Gallery of Ireland
A young Galway artist has been shortlisted for the AIB Young Portrait Prize at the National Galle...
Gaillimh le Gaeilge pays tribute as former director Seán Stewart passes away
Gaillimh le Gaeilge is paying tribute its former director Seán Stewart of Stewart Construction fo...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major solar farm in South Galway
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a 125 hectare solar farm in S...
University of Galway Professor named among world’s top Thought Leaders at business awards
University of Galway Professor Martin Glavin has been named one of the world’s top Thought ...
Official launch of Inis Mór’s new ambulance to take place next week
A new ambulance is to be launched on the Aran Island of Inis Mór next week. The event will also m...
Galway author features in list of ‘dynamic and exciting’ fiction writers
A Galway author has been named in the ‘New Voices 20 Best New Irish Writers’ list. Colin Walsh, a...
Road reopens after two-vehicle collision at Cloghans Hill in Tuam
The road at Cloghans Hill in Tuam has reopened following a road traffic incident this morning. Ar...