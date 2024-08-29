University of Galway to host astronomy talk later today

The University of Galway will play host to a free astronomy talk later today

The event is part of the 50th anniversary of the Irish National Astronomy Meeting.





The talk, led by radio broadcaster and journalist Leo Enright, will focus on the past 50 years of astronomy in Ireland.

The event takes place at half five this evening in the Colm Ó h-Eocha Theatre in the Arts Millenium Building.

