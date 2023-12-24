  • Services

University of Galway to establish Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics

Published:

University of Galway to establish Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics
The University of Galway is to establish a Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics.

The new position will be shared between the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, and the Insight SFI Centre for Data Analytics.


The university says clinical research is undergoing a paradigm shift and is changing how we study diseases, with a far greater emphasis on large clinical data analytics.

It adds the surge in open-access datasets, along with extensive genetic and healthcare databases, presents an unprecedented opportunity.

