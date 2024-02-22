  • Services

Services

University of Galway to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week with series of events

Published:

University of Galway to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week with series of events
Share story:

University of Galway will be hosting a series of events to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week.

The week marks the anniversary of Irish Travellers gaining ethic status and celebrates their culture and heritage.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There will be panel discussions, workshops and cultural exhibitions on campus all week, kicking off next Monday at 11AM (26/2)

Traveller activist Mary Warde Moriarty is opening the event and says it’s important to highlight the positive changes that have happened for Travellers:

 

The post University of Galway to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week with series of events appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Long wait times at UHG Emergency Department

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy this evening. The h...

no_space
Over 600 students attend largest apprenticeship information event in the West of Ireland in Ballybrit

Over 600 students across the West of Ireland attended a apprenticeship information day in Ballybr...

no_space
Mayor of Galway urges last minute nominations for 2024 Mayor’s Awards

The Mayor of Galway is encouraging any last minute nominations for this year’s Mayor’...

no_space
Over €19m for national road and greenway projects in Galway for 2024

Funding of more than €19m has been allocated to national road and greenway projects in Galway for...

no_space
Farmer accused of throwing cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte to contest assault charge

A south Galway farmer alleged to have thrown a bag of cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte is to co...

no_space
UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital for second time this week

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital for the second...

no_space
Study shows decline in mental health and wellbeing among adolescents in West

A study carried out at University of Galway shows a decline in wellbeing and mental health among ...

no_space
Major step forward for long-awaited masterplan for Kingston in Knocknacarra

There’s been a major step forward in the long-awaited masterplan for the Kingston area in K...

no_space
Platform94 in Mervue set to officially open major extension

Platform94 in Mervue – formerly Galway Technology Centre – is set to officially open ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up