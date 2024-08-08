University of Galway to award honorary degrees to five individuals at Autumn ceremonies
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway is to recognise five individuals with honorary degrees at the Autumn Conferring ceremonies.
They’ll join over 1,800 graduates at events running from Thursday August 22nd to Tuesday August 27th.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In no particular order, the honorary recepients this Autumn are:
Mary Bennett, former owner of the iconic Treasure Chest shop and founding member of the Galway City Business Association.
Gerry Kilcommins, former VP of Global Operations at Medtronic.
Danny McCoy, Chief Executive Officer of Ibec.
John Davoren, farmer, co-director of Caherconnell Archaelogy Field School, and owner of Caherconnell Fort Visitors Centre.
And Professor Jerome Sheahan, retired statistician/mathematician at University of Galway.
The post University of Galway to award honorary degrees to five individuals at Autumn ceremonies appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University Hospital Galway is country’s second most overcrowded today
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital today. 55 peop...
Plans for 64 new homes in Claregalway refused by county planners
Plans for a significant housing development of 64 homes in Claregalway have been refused. The pro...
Connacht Tribune leads the way with ten nominations for Local Ireland Media Awards
The Connacht Tribune Group led the way with ten nominations as the shortlists were announced for ...
Galway city councillor demands higher standards as homeless family offered uninhabitable room
Galway city Councillor Helen Ogbu is urging higher standards in private emergency accomodation He...
5,200 new industrial sector jobs created in Galway so far this year
5,200 new jobs have been created in the industrial sector in Galway in the first quarter of this ...
City Bin Co. planning expansion at Oranmore base
The City Bin Co. is planning a significant expansion of its base in Oranmore. City Bin was founde...
Galway trainer goes into record books with longest priced Ballybrit winner ever
HE’S just saddled the longest priced winner in the history of the Galway Summer Festival, but loc...
Exam goal enables students to thrive
A growing number of adults who are taking Irish classes are opting to sit an EU-recognised exam i...
Galway footballers will have regrets but Armagh got a lot of things right
Inside Track with John McIntyre SOME of the biased post All-Ireland football commentary being ...