University of Galway to award 10 honorary degrees from this Wednesday
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
University of Galway is to award 10 honorary degrees this week and next.
The Honorary Degree awardees will be part of the Winter Conferring ceremonies.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Honorary Degree awardees span the worlds of civil rights, human rights, media, music, the arts, medicine, philanthropy and academia.
They include:
Professor Peter Piot co-discovered the Ebola virus in Zaire. He also led research on HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases and women’s health.
Scottish born Alan Esslemont is Director General TG4. He was a founding board member and treasurer of the Irish Film and Television Academy.
Poet and author Eva Bourke is a major figure in contemporary Irish literature. She’s also a member of Aosdána, and translator of two volumes of Irish poetry into German.
Author and actor Patricia Forde is the founder of Galway’s Babaró International Arts Festival for Children and one of the early members of Macnas.
Miriam Hand and Lourda McHugh are being recognised for their advocacy, leadership, and steadfast commitment to raising funds for breast cancer research through community partnerships and sporting organisations.
Neil Johnson, CEO of Croí, has overseen foundation, growth and development of significant projects in cardiovascular health promotion.
Marie Reddan, retired Librarian of UG’s James Hardiman Library played a leading role in the reimagining of the Library in its transition from print to the digital age, and in the archival activities of the library.
Frankie Gavin is regarded as one of the world’s greatest fiddle players. He’s a multi-instrumentalist and a composer.
Mary Warde Moriarty has worked tirelessly for nearly 50 years to advance Traveller human rights and build bridges between the settled and Traveller communities in Ireland.
Hugh Logue has played a crucial role in the European Union’s contribution to the Northern Ireland peace process and to the Good Friday Agreement.
The Honorary Degree awardees will join more than 3,000 students graduating between this Wednesday and next Wednesday.
The post University of Galway to award 10 honorary degrees from this Wednesday appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Irish Rail to take action on trespass and anti-social behavior at old railway station in Tuam
Irish Rail has confirmed it plans to take action on trespassing and anti-social behavior at the o...
27 Men’s Sheds in Galway to get government funding
27 Men’s Sheds across Galway are to get government funding They are included in a new one m...
Deadline looms for registration to attend annual public meeting of Galway City Policing Commitee
The annual public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week....
Garda top brass mark Galway woman’s half century of service with the force
A golden anniversary of a different kind was marked by Margaret O’Connor this week – 50 years of ...
Demand for action as railway station in Tuam being used as “drinking den”
There’s demand for Irish Rail to take immediate action as a “landmark building”...
New Games Promotion Officer helping club grow
BY JAMES VARLEY It should be no surprise that Salthill Knocknacarra is one of the fastest grow...
Poor Clares publish tenth anniversary edition of best selling book for the soul
Galway’s Poor Clares have just published an updated tenth anniversary edition of their number bes...
Major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks still on track as councillors to receive briefing
A major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks is still on track, with city counci...
This area to receive extra MEP in next European elections
This area will have an extra MEP seat for next June’s European Parliament Elections. The cu...