University of Galway to award 10 honorary degrees from this Wednesday

University of Galway is to award 10 honorary degrees this week and next.

The Honorary Degree awardees will be part of the Winter Conferring ceremonies.





The Honorary Degree awardees span the worlds of civil rights, human rights, media, music, the arts, medicine, philanthropy and academia.

They include:

Professor Peter Piot co-discovered the Ebola virus in Zaire. He also led research on HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases and women’s health.

Scottish born Alan Esslemont is Director General TG4. He was a founding board member and treasurer of the Irish Film and Television Academy.

Poet and author Eva Bourke is a major figure in contemporary Irish literature. She’s also a member of Aosdána, and translator of two volumes of Irish poetry into German.

Author and actor Patricia Forde is the founder of Galway’s Babaró International Arts Festival for Children and one of the early members of Macnas.

Miriam Hand and Lourda McHugh are being recognised for their advocacy, leadership, and steadfast commitment to raising funds for breast cancer research through community partnerships and sporting organisations.

Neil Johnson, CEO of Croí, has overseen foundation, growth and development of significant projects in cardiovascular health promotion.

Marie Reddan, retired Librarian of UG’s James Hardiman Library played a leading role in the reimagining of the Library in its transition from print to the digital age, and in the archival activities of the library.

Frankie Gavin is regarded as one of the world’s greatest fiddle players. He’s a multi-instrumentalist and a composer.

Mary Warde Moriarty has worked tirelessly for nearly 50 years to advance Traveller human rights and build bridges between the settled and Traveller communities in Ireland.

Hugh Logue has played a crucial role in the European Union’s contribution to the Northern Ireland peace process and to the Good Friday Agreement.

The Honorary Degree awardees will join more than 3,000 students graduating between this Wednesday and next Wednesday.

