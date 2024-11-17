University of Galway team examines how world reacts when animals become extinct

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The world is experiencing what experts describe as the sixth mass extinction with a number of endangered species disappearing from the planet for good.
But how much do people really care?
That’s the question posed and answered by a team of researchers, led by University of Galway in collaboration with UCD and Maynooth University.
They turned to big data and the world of culturomics to measure how we react to the demise of animals and plants and whether we mourn their loss or if we are numb to the effects.
“Culturomics is an approach where we gather large amounts of online data to understand cultural patterns,” revealed Dr Kevin Healy, School of Natural Sciences and the Ryan Institute at University of Galway.
“In our study we tracked changes in tweets, and Wikipedia page visits before and after the extinction of eight species ranging from Lonesome George, the last Pinta Island tortoise, to more obscure species such as the bean snail.”
In all, the research team analysed data of more than two million Wikipedia page visits and more than 100,000 tweets and retweets on Twitter between 2007 and 2023.
These related to eight species now extinct – including the Pinta Giant Tortoise; the Christmas Island Whiptail-skink; the Bramble Cay Mosaic-tailed Rat; the Alagoas Foliage-gleaner; Captain Cook’s Bean Snail; the Oahu Treesnail; the Rabb’s fringe-limbed treefrog and the West African black rhinoceros – to test if people increased engagement after the extinction and how global it was.
By measuring interactions on both X and visits to Wikipedia, the researchers were able to gauge how people engage with the more immediate world of social media in comparison to the expected slower paced world of an online encyclopaedia.
The study showed that while tweets, retweets and posts on X relating to a species increased after its extinction, this was only a short-lived phenomenon.
In contrast, visits to Wikipedia pages relating to an extinction had longer lasting engagement.
Dr Susan Canavan of the School of Natural Sciences, University of Galway, is lead author on the study.
“Overall, we found that people mentioned a species on twitter more often directly after its extinction, however this increase was quite short lived,” she said.
“However, when we looked at Wikipedia page visits the increase in page visits after an extinction was sustained for far longer,” she added.
The researchers also found that the most commonly used words are strongly associated with sadness and that for a brief moment even those relatively obscure species found in highly localised parts of the world are mourned across the globe.
“Overall, it does look like people care and are saddened by the news of extinction,” said Dr Canavan.
“We see words like ‘RIP’ and ‘lost’ commonly appear, and that the location of tweets expand from close to the species range, to across the globe after extinction.”
However, while people display a sense of caring on hearing news of extinction, where they hear it from, or how they hear it, was found to be an important driver in how they engage with it.
The researchers found that a small cohort of “influencers” drive the majority of engagement on X.
For example, engagement on X after the extinction of the West African black rhinoceros were heavily influenced by posts from the comedian Ricky Gervais!
The full study has been published in the journal Animal Conservation and is available at https://zslpublications.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/acv.12997.
Pictured: Dr Kevin Healy of the School of Natural Sciences at University of Galway, in a selfie in front of a T.Rex at the Senckenberg Nature Museum in Frankfurt in 2017.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Five Days of resurfacing works on N83 in Knockdoe to get underway tomorrow
Road resurfacing works will get underway tomorrow on the N83 in Knockdoe. Traffic management syst...
Gort to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ event tomorrow ahead of election
Gort Town Team will tomorrow host a ‘Meet the Candidates’ evening ahead of the General Election. ...
Former Students Union President rescued drowning man from fast-flowing River Corrib
A Gort resident has received a national bravery award for his role in rescuing a resident who was...
Galway photographer’s stellar cast on show at Ireland’s biggest art fair
A Galway-born photographer who captures breathtaking images of the night sky has immortalised his...
Daróg wine bar takes home four awards
Daróg wine bar in the city has taken home four awards from the National Food and Wine Awards. Dar...
Road and Prom closures in Salthill due to Red Bull F1 Showrun this weekend
There will be road and Prom closures in Salthill this weekend due to the Red Bull F1 Showrun tomo...
An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for outdoor roofing at Crowes Bar in Bohermore
An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission for outdoor roofing at a well known city pub. City pla...
Galway-based company wins big at the Good Food Ireland Awards
A Galway-based company has won big at this year’s Good Food Ireland Awards. Leahy Beekeeping was ...
Four Galway stores bring home Gala Excellence Awards
Four Galway stores have been recognised for excellence in retail at this year’s Gala Annual Award...