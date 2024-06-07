University of Galway team creates advance digital babies to better understand infants’ health
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Researchers at the University of Galway have created advanced digital babies in an effort to better understand infants’ health.
Real-life data from 10,000 newborns was used to create 360 advanced computer models to simulate bodily functions.
The work was conducted by a team of scientists at University of Galway’s Digital Metabolic Twin Centre and Heidelberg University.
The team aims to learn more about medical conditions in babies, especially during the first few days of life.
The research was published this week in Cell Metabolism.
