University of Galway SU to hold alumni reunion for 60 year anniversary
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The University of Galway’s Student Union is set to mark its sixtieth anniversary this May with an alumni reunion.
It has many notable past leaders, including President Michael D.Higgins who served as UCG SU President from 1964 to 1965
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The current SU is looking to invite all past and present SU officers and staff to the on-campus reunion in the SU Club on Saturday, May 18th.
SU President Dean Kenny says many familiar faces have been involved over the years
The post University of Galway SU to hold alumni reunion for 60 year anniversary appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
New traffic management plan for Tuam could be year away
A new traffic management plan for Tuam is badly needed – but a meeting’s been told it...
Go-ahead for development and extension of Kilbannon burial grounds
The go-ahead has been given for the development and extension of the existing burial grounds in K...
Calls for more public salt bins throughout Galway as cold weather hits
As the current cold snap continues, councillors are calling for more public salt bins to be provi...
Claim city in urgent need of “retail strategy” to attract more shoppers
Galway City is in urgent need of a proper “retail strategy” to help attract more shop...
Storm in a teacup at city hall over threat to advertising at council-owned pitches
There’s been a storm in a teacup at City Hall over a perceived threat to advertising revenu...
Thieves target homes and commercial yards in Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea
Gardai are investigating a string of post-Christmas burglaries in the Corrandulla, Annaghdown and...
Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd
The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar ...
62 people on trolleys at University Hospital Galway
62 people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today. It means the city hospital...
Marine Institute report shows Ireland’s Ocean Economy generated €7bn in turnover last year
Ireland’s Ocean Economy generated €7bn in turnover last year. That’s according to a n...