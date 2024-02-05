University of Galway’s Students’ Union has revealed its series of events planned for Consent Week, which starts tomorrow.

The Active Consent workshop will be looking at Digital Intimacy, to empower students and provide knowledge on the challenges the digital world poses.





While the Galway Rape Crisis Centre will host training to help students gain an understanding of how to deal with disclosures of sexual violence.

SU President Dean Kenny says the week is hugely valuable to the college community

The post University of Galway SU reveals series of events for Consent Week appeared first on Galway Bay FM.