  • Services

Services

University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for student accommodation

Published:

University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for student accommodation
Share story:

University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for providing student accommodation.

With the new college term just weeks away, there are only 151 houses to rent in Galway, Cork, Limerick and Waterford combined.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Rents have risen by over 10 per cent in all these cities year on year.

UG’s Students Union President Faye Ní Domhnaill says the State needs to step up:

Faye Ní Domhnaill says the rent crisis means many students are either commuting or working to pay for accommodation.

She says it adds huge stress to student life:

The post University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for student accommodation appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
12 hour status yellow rain warning to come into effect in Galway from 10 tonight

The heavy rain leading into tonight’s Status yellow rain warning for Galway will make flood...

no_space
Four Galway schools recognised with Irish Heart Foundation awards

Four Galway schools are heading into the new academic year with CPR awards. The Irish Heart Found...

no_space
More than half of Galway workers didn’t take all their holiday days last year

More than half of Galway workers didn’t use all their holiday days last year. That’s ...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of steel container coffee shop in Dunmore

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of retention permission for a...

no_space
Met Eireann pushes out yellow rain warning until 10 tonight

A status yellow rain warning will now come into effect for Galway at 10 o’ clock tonight. I...

no_space
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 8

On the final episode, we take a look back at all the highlights and themes throughout Fake or Fac...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala approves clearance works on Rossaveal stream to prevent flooding of sportsground

An Bord Pleanala has approved clearance works on Rossaveal stream in Connemara. The works will be...

no_space
Status yellow rain warning for Galway this afternoon

Galway is in for another wet day, with a status yellow rain warning coming into effect later toda...

no_space
Galway city and county sees higher than average rent inflation

Rents in both Galway city and county are rising at a faster rate than the national average in the...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up