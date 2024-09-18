University of Galway SU president backs calls to waive third-level fees for Palestinians
The president of the student’s union at University of Galway is backing calls for third-level fees for Palestinians to be waived.
Faye Ní Dhomhnaill says it’s not fair that those fleeing war in Ukraine have their international fees waived – but those fleeing war in Gaza do not.
The fees typically amount to between €10 thousand and €30 thousand per year.
Faye told John Morley people genuinely fleeing war – whether from Ukraine or Palestine – should be given opportunities.
