University of Galway SU calls for ban of mandatory 51-week student leases
University of Galway’s Students’ Union is calling on the government to ban mandatory 51-week student leases.
The academic calendar runs for approximately 35 weeks, meaning students are paying for accommodation during the summer months, when they don’t want to.
The issue has been raised recently in the Dáil, with Galway West Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell blaming vulture funds and the Government for the situation.
In response, Minister Helen McEntee was unable to commit to action being taken to address the issue before the Dáil summer recess.
Students Union President, Dean Kenny, says the mandatory lease takes advantage of students:
