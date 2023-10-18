University of Galway Students’ Union has announced their charity partners for the upcoming academic year.

The SU will be teaming up with Galway Rape Crisis Centre again this year, along with Cancer Care West .





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Union will be holding fundraising events throughout the 2023/2024 academic year on behalf of the two charities.

The post University of Galway SU announces 2023/24 charity partners appeared first on Galway Bay FM.