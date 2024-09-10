University of Galway SU announce partner charities for upcoming academic year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway Students’ Union has announced its charity partners for the upcoming academic year.
For 2024-2025, they are partnering with Galway Rape Crisis Centre and the Galway Autism Partnership.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Last year, the SU raised over €50,000 for Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Cancer Care West.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Students’ Union President Faye Ni Dhomhnaill explains some of the fundraising events planned for the year:
The post University of Galway SU announce partner charities for upcoming academic year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Minor traffic disruption expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads
Minor traffic disruption is expected at Coolagh Junction Slip Roads over the next few days Surfac...
Former Galway TD accused of driving under influence of cocaine challenging blood test sample
Former Galway TD and county councillor Colm Keaveney accused of driving under the influence of co...
Council looks to pilot ‘tourism tax’ for sustainable tourism development
Galway City Council is looking to become a pilot for a new ‘tourism tax’ to support sustainable t...
Works to be carried out on dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor
Works are set to be carried out on a dangerous bend between Portumna and Killimor. The road at He...
Galway West TD slams ‘shared bed student accommodation’ offers as shocking and unsuitable
Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has slammed the situation whereby students are left with no choice...
Dr Martin Daly cites need for ‘common sense’ as reason for going forward for Fianna Fáil candidacy
Ballygar GP Dr Martin Daly has cited the need for ‘common sense voices’ as one of his...
Galway Traveller Movement calls on Government to take mental health of community more seriously
Galway Traveller Movement is urging the Government to take issues surrounding the mental health o...
Signage for national speed limit changes to cost €1.2m across County Galway
New signage to be installed across County Galway ahead of the implementation of national speed li...