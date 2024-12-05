University of Galway study shines light on tackling muscle wastage in space

A new study at University of Galway is shining light on tackling muscle wastage in space.

The research team, working in collaboration with Arizona State University, has revealed vital insights into muscle atrophy, which occurs as muscles weaken in microgravity.

This effectively means in space, due to lack of gravity and strain on the muscles, they start to wither.

But there’s other effects as well – like on astronauts immune systems and cognitive abilities.

But Professor Lokesh Joshi says their work isn’t limited to those who are travelling to space.