University of Galway study links high blood pressure, smoking and irregular heartbeat to severe stroke

A research study led by the University of Galway has linked high blood pressure, smoking and an irregular heartbeat with increased severity of stroke.

The INTERSTROKE project, in collaboration with McMaster University in Canada, involved 26 thousand people across 32 countries.

The study’s findings show smoking doubles the likelihood of severe stroke while those with high blood pressure are 3.2 times more likely to suffer severe strokes.

University of Galway’s Dr. Caitriona Reddin says it’s possible to reduce the impact of these risk factors.