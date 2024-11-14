  • Services

Services

University of Galway study links high blood pressure, smoking and irregular heartbeat to severe stroke

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

University of Galway study links high blood pressure, smoking and irregular heartbeat to severe stroke
Share story:

A research study led by the University of Galway has linked high blood pressure, smoking and an irregular heartbeat with increased severity of stroke.

The INTERSTROKE project, in collaboration with McMaster University in Canada, involved 26 thousand people across 32 countries.

The study’s findings show smoking doubles the likelihood of severe stroke while those with high blood pressure are 3.2 times more likely to suffer severe strokes.

University of Galway’s Dr. Caitriona Reddin says it’s possible to reduce the impact of these risk factors.

More like this:
no_space
31 candidates declared in three Galway constituencies ahead of deadline at noon on Saturday

A total of 31 people have declared as candidates in the three Galway constituencies ahead of dead...

no_space
Two arrests in connection with heroin seizure in Cappataggle

Two arrests have been made in connection with a heroin seizure in Cappataggle Gardaí seized appro...

no_space
Sites for CCTV identified in Loughrea ahead of expected rollout next year

It's expected that CCTV will be in place in Loughrea by the end of quarter one 2025. Background w...

no_space
New German Ambassador to visit Galway today

The new German Ambassador to Ireland is to visit Galway later today (Nov. 14th). The Ambassador’s...

no_space
Search for woman missing off Silverstrand heading into third day

The search for a woman missing off the coast is heading into a third day today. The woman in her ...

no_space
Shock at double drowning tragedy

THE search for the second person missing in the Silverstrand drowning tragedy near Salthill earli...

no_space
Conamara men dig deep to win promotion battle

An Cheathrú Rua 1-8 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-6 By Mike Rafferty in An Spidéal As Michéal ...

no_space
Corofin crash out of Connacht title race at first hurdle

Pádraig Pearses 2-10 Corofin 0-10 By Kevin Egan at Tuam Stadium Corofin remain the footb...

no_space
Sadness at death of Galway native who cast long shadow

By Bernie Ní Fhlatharta Many are lucky to have led one good life – but some, like Billy Lawles...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up