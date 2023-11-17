The University of Galway’s Students’ Union will host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference this weekend

300 student delegates will attend the residential weekend





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The event, known as Pink Training, features talks, workshops, and plenary sessions run by the Union of Students in Ireland

Social events, including a burlesque and cabaret show by The Dirty Circus at Sult, are also planned.

Welfare and Equality Officer in the Students’ Union Izzy Tiernan outlines the importance of this training.

The post University of Galway Students’ Union to host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference appeared first on Galway Bay FM.