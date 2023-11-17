University of Galway Students’ Union to host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The University of Galway’s Students’ Union will host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference this weekend
300 student delegates will attend the residential weekend
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The event, known as Pink Training, features talks, workshops, and plenary sessions run by the Union of Students in Ireland
Social events, including a burlesque and cabaret show by The Dirty Circus at Sult, are also planned.
Welfare and Equality Officer in the Students’ Union Izzy Tiernan outlines the importance of this training.
The post University of Galway Students’ Union to host Europe’s largest LGBT+ conference appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City event to highlight access issues to cultural spaces for teenagers with physical health conditions
Helium Arts is hosting a “Youth Showcase” in Galway, featuring artworks by teenagers ...
Junior Minister for Special Education to visit Ballinasloe schools this morning
Junior Minister for Special Education, Josepha Madigan is visiting schools in Ballinasloe this mo...
Vigil for Palestine being held in Galway city later today
A candlelit vigil is being held in Galway city this evening (fri nov 17) to express solidarity wi...
Sinn Féin select Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local elections
Lucina Kelly has been chosen as the Sinn Féin Gort/Kinvara candidate for next year’s local ...
Fine Gael selects candidates for local elections for Loughrea area
Fine Gael has selected its local election candidates for the Loughrea area for next year. Current...
‘No minutes’ of secret meeting on planning in Galway City
Neither minutes nor notes were taken at an ‘informal’ meeting between the senior Council staff an...
Galway councillors want to meet Garda Chief over public order incidents
City Councillors have once again requested that Galway’s Garda Chief come before them to answer q...
Land Development Agency set to take Harbour lands for housing
Galway Harbour Company is almost ready to sign off on a deal with the Land Development Agency (LD...
Galway TD wants serial offenders to pay their own legal fees
A Galway TD has been given a commitment by Government that it will consider “hitting serial offen...