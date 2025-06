This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway’s Student Union has raised just under €29,500 for charity.

The funds raised have been presented to Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Galway Autism Partnership.

Majority of the fundraisers took place during Raise and Give Week with events like the Firewalk. a RAG Rose Competition and a head shaving event.

They also held other events throughout the year such as a Christmas raffle, quiz nights and the annual ‘Take Me Out’ fundraiser.