University of Galway Students’ Union launches subsidised Life Skills courses

University of Galway Students’ Union has launched Life Skills courses.

The subsidised courses aim to increase students’ practical knowledge, improve employment prospects and boost their CVs.





The courses on offer include Sign Language, Self Defence, Heart Saver AED Training, Mental Health and Suicide Awareness courses, and Financial Resilience Training.

Students Union President, Faye Ní Dhomhnaill says the initiative prepares students for the future:

