University of Galway Student’s Union launches Raise and Give Week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Students at the University of Galway are doing their bit to raise funds for Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Cancer Care West.
They are launching their Raise and Give Week campaign today.
Fundraising events will be taking place on campus next month, from Sunday February 11th to Friday February 16th.
President of the university’s Students’ Union, Dean Kenny describes some of the charity events taking place throughout the week:
