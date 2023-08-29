  • Services

Services

University of Galway Students Union launches Life Skills training for students

Published:

University of Galway Students Union launches Life Skills training for students
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/djwt9h/dean_kenny_life_skills9tyj5.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has launched a range of life skills training courses for the upcoming academic year.

Courses on offer include heart saver AED training, mental health awareness classes and financial resilience training.

These courses are subsudised by the Student Union, with all details of courses and prices available on their website.

Student Union President, Dean Kenny, explains the importance of these courses and how you can sign up:

More like this:
no_space
Slight decrease in births registered in Galway so far this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a slight decrease in the number of births register...

no_space
Galway’s Christmas Market will run for two months this year

It might only be August . . . but already plans are well underway for the 2023 traditional Christ...

no_space
Galway eir stores to benefit from €4m national investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway eir stores will benefit from a national investment of ...

no_space
City Council heavily criticised over lack of clear signage on speed limit changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s much confusion over the new speed limits which came...

no_space
Plans for new community walkway at Williamstown GAA grounds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new community walkway at Williamstow...

no_space
Europe’s oldest sailing race, Cong-Galway, to bring crowds to city this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city will be home to extra sailors, boats and crowds this ...

no_space
Galway City Council in top 3 authorities for electrification of vehicle fleet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed that Galway City Council is in the top ...

no_space
Plans for new creche in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for a new creche in Oranmore. The f...

no_space
University of Galway-led study finds firelighters are driving air pollution

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study, led by University of Galway, has found that domestic fir...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up