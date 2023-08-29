University of Galway Students Union launches Life Skills training for students
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway has launched a range of life skills training courses for the upcoming academic year.
Courses on offer include heart saver AED training, mental health awareness classes and financial resilience training.
These courses are subsudised by the Student Union, with all details of courses and prices available on their website.
Student Union President, Dean Kenny, explains the importance of these courses and how you can sign up:
More like this:
Slight decrease in births registered in Galway so far this year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a slight decrease in the number of births register...
Galway’s Christmas Market will run for two months this year
It might only be August . . . but already plans are well underway for the 2023 traditional Christ...
Galway eir stores to benefit from €4m national investment
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway eir stores will benefit from a national investment of ...
City Council heavily criticised over lack of clear signage on speed limit changes
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s much confusion over the new speed limits which came...
Plans for new community walkway at Williamstown GAA grounds
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new community walkway at Williamstow...
Europe’s oldest sailing race, Cong-Galway, to bring crowds to city this weekend
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city will be home to extra sailors, boats and crowds this ...
Galway City Council in top 3 authorities for electrification of vehicle fleet
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey has revealed that Galway City Council is in the top ...
Plans for new creche in Oranmore
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for a new creche in Oranmore. The f...
University of Galway-led study finds firelighters are driving air pollution
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study, led by University of Galway, has found that domestic fir...