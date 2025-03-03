University of Galway students take to the ring for cancer research charity

-
University of Galway CancerSoc students will come out fighting at the Clayton Hotel next Wednesday night – but it’s all inside the ring, for ‘Box in Pink’ in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.
All the participating students will gather together with the common goal of raising funds for breast cancer research by supporting the NBCRI, the charity based at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway.
Institute-funded researchers are currently working on major national and international projects to help improve both the diagnosis and treatment for those with breast cancer, where current statistics show that one in seven Irish women will develop breast cancer before they reach the age of 75 with over 3,587 cases diagnosed annually.
The students have undergone weeks of rigorous training leading up to the event and its sure to be an entertaining and action-packed night. Tickets are €25 each and available from www.BoxInPink.ie or at the door at The Clayton Hotel on the night. All are welcome.
Pictured: University of Galway CancerSoc students, Daire Gallagher, Eoin Kenny, Conor Valderes, Alannah Ryan, Patrick Mannion, Oisin O’Reilly, Juneha Ciaran Park and Jared O’Briain at the launch of ‘Box in Pink’, which takes place on March 5 at the Clayton Hotel to help raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. Photo: Sean Lydon
