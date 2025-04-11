University of Galway students secure three Student Media Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway students have secured three National Student Media Awards.

Known as the SMEDIAs, the annual awards recognise excellence across a wide range of categories in broadcast, digital and print.

First-year Bachelor of Arts Journalism student Vladyslav Piatin-Pono-marenko has won Film Documentary of the Year

Imagine War, 75 Days of Survival in Mariupol documents his escape from the city at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Emma Van Oosterhout, a fourth-year BA Global Media student, was named Collaborative Journalist of the Year

Áine Ní Shíocháin, a BA Cumarsáid student, received an award for excellence in Irish-language journalism.