  • Services

Services

University of Galway students secure three Student Media Awards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

University of Galway students secure three Student Media Awards
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway students have secured three National Student Media Awards.

Known as the SMEDIAs, the annual awards recognise excellence across a wide range of categories in broadcast, digital and print.

First-year Bachelor of Arts Journalism student Vladyslav Piatin-Pono-marenko has won Film Documentary of the Year

Imagine War, 75 Days of Survival in Mariupol documents his escape from the city at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Emma Van Oosterhout, a fourth-year BA Global Media student, was named Collaborative Journalist of the Year

Áine Ní Shíocháin, a BA Cumarsáid student, received an award for excellence in Irish-language journalism.

More like this:
no_space
IPAS centre not going ahead in former Oughterard nursing home

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn IPAS centre at the former Oughterard Manor nursing...

no_space
Irish and French students go behind the scenes of Aran Islands RNLI

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Aran Islands RNLI has given a 'Céad Míle Fáilte' ...

no_space
Oranmore to hold first ever Spring Fair

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first ever Oranmore Spring Fair will take place t...

no_space
Clarinbridge student takes top prize in Presentation College Athenry Business Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe overall winner of this year's Student Business Aw...

no_space
Portumna farmer wins prestigious national agriculture prize

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Portumna farmer has won a prestigious national agri...

no_space
Residents in Ahascragh asked to conserve water amid looming shortage

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResidents in Ahascragh are being asked to conserve wa...

no_space
Galway-based data company marks 2nd major expansion this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway city based AI and data company has announced...

no_space
Calls for one hour's free parking in Ballinasloe Town

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPaid parking in the town of Ballinasloe is deterring ...

no_space
Green light for major student development at Coolough Road despite local opposition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe green light has been given for a major student ac...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up