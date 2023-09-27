  • Services

University of Galway students march to Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis

University of Galway students march to Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/tdxfjg/6pm_Vox7qce3.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approximately 35 students at the University of Galway have marched to Eyre Square to highlight the accommodation crisis.

The Student’s Union will deliver speeches, emphasising the financial struggles facing students.


Josh Byrne is there with them.

 

